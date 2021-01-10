Farmers' protest live news: Delhi borders remain closed; Cong to protest outside all Governor Houses during Jan 15 talks

Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders on January 8 told the government their "ghar wapsi" can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. At the eighth round of negotiations with the 41-member representative group of protesting farmers, the government asserted the farm reform laws have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in various states and asked the unions to think about the interests of the entire country. The next round of talks is likely to be held on January 15. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Chilla & Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police
Ready with pleas to challenge farm laws, waiting for right time: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government has finalised petitions to challenge the Centre's farm laws and will do so at an opportune time on the advice of legal experts.
Read more
PM Modi should quit if he can't repeal farm laws: Congress
The Congress on Saturday asked the Centre why it wants farmer groups opposed to the new agricultural reforms to move the Supreme Court and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should quit if he is not competent enough to repeal them.
Read more
People take part in a torch march in support of farmers protest against the new farm laws, in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
PIL filed in SC to remove farmers from Delhi borders
Days before the Supreme Court's scheduled hearing on the farmers' issue on January 11, a petitioner has asked the apex court to remove farmers from the Delhi borders immediately, claiming that the protests and the resulting road blockades were causing unnecessary hardship to commuters.
Read more
Congress plans nationwide protests against farm laws, stalling Parliament session
Stepping up pressure on the Modi government on farm laws, Congress will organise protests across the nation on January 15 by laying siege on Raj Bhawans. The party is also planning to stall Parliament proceedings during the Budget Session.
Read more
IYC to collect soil from villages of those who died, create map of India
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday said it will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers' movement against the Centre's new agri laws by collecting soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of farmers who died, and create a map of India with it in the national capital.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, despite the cold weather and heavy rains, to demand the repeal of the three laws.