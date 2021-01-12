Farmers stir: SC suspends implementation of farm laws until further orders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of farm laws until further orders. It said that a committee will be formed to hold talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers.

The court also asked farmers' unions to cooperate with a court-monitored panel on farm laws and said "those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee".



Hearing a batch of petitions of the farm laws and ongoing agitation, the apex court told farmer unions, "This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate".

