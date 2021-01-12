Farmers stir: SC suspends implementation of farm laws

Farmers stir: SC suspends implementation of farm laws until further orders

The CJI said that the court is planning to suspend the new farm laws but not indefinitely

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 13:39 ist
Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of farm laws until further orders. It said that a committee will be formed to hold talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers. 

The court also asked farmers' unions to cooperate with a court-monitored panel on farm laws and said "those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee".
 

Hearing a batch of petitions of the farm laws and ongoing agitation, the apex court told farmer unions, "This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate".

Track live updates of farmers' protest here

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 