Farmers stir: SCBA condemns use of force against protesters

Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday condemned "the use of force and repressive measures" against peaceful protesters, who have been staging a sit-in and road blockade in the capital city against the recent farm laws.

In a resolution, the executive committee of the SCBA called upon all concerned governments to uphold and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest, honorary secretary Rohit Pandey said.

"The executive committee of the SCBA has been dismayed to read reports in the media about the use of brute force to break up peaceful protests, where citizens raise their voices against State actions which they believe denigrate their basic rights," said a press release.

The recent legislation on farm produce, which excluded the jurisdiction of civil courts, followed by use of force to prevent the farmers from holding non-violent protests for their rights is a case in point, it added.

"The farmers have sought to present their views on the legislations which in their opinion infringe their rights. This Association emphasises that the right of citizens to discuss, debate, criticise or protest against such Bills or Acts is sacrosanct. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Constitution, and the bedrock of human rights," it said.