Finance Bill passed in LS sans discussion amid ruckus

Finance Bill passed in Lok Sabha without discussion amid sloganeering

As sloganeering continued, the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House till March 27

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 13:27 ist
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: Screengrab of Sansad TV live on YouTube

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 giving effect to tax proposals without debate amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group of companies.

The Finance Bill was passed with several official amendments.

Track Budget Session updates here

Besides, 20 more sections have been added to the Bill.

While the House was taking up the Bill, several Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans and holding placards demanding probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the allegations against Adani group of companies following a report by a US based short-seller.

As sloganeering continued, the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House till Monday.

On Thursday, the Budget was passed without any discussion.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

budget session
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 