Fire at Secunderabad hotel due to ‘illegal’ e-bike shop kills 8; cops suspect battery explosion

Eight guests suffocated to death and 11 fell ill at a Secunderabad hotel on Monday night, after they inhaled toxic fumes in their sleep, enclosed in their rooms. The toxic gases reportedly emanated from a fire at an electric bike showroom on the building’s ground floor and in the cellar.

The police suspected battery explosion as the cause of the fire.

The latest incident has created panic, as it is one more in a series of e-bike battery explosions that have killed people across the country, including in the two Telugu states.

Monday night’s mishap occurred at Ruby Pride “Luxury” Hotel at about 9.30 pm, after the victims had retired for the night. The fire originated in the basement, which was allegedly an illegal e-bike storehouse of Ruby Motors management, which also runs the hotel.

Most of the deceased were visitors to the city, staying at the low-cost hotel located close to the Secunderabad railway station.

Ruby e-scooters signboard at the hotel indicated sale of Gemopai bikes. Gemopai’s e-bike products, according to its website, include Astrid Lite, Ryder.

Chandana Deepthi, DCP (North) Hyderabad Police, told DH that the police think the likely cause of the fire, which quickly spread to other vehicles and surroundings, was that one of the batteries in the bikes exploded.

“We are investigating the origin, analysing the CCTV footage… for evidence. We could also book the concerned e-bike company, examining if they have violated any production-operation standards,” Deepthi said.

Meanwhile, the city police registered a case against Ruby Motors’ owners Rajender Singh Bugga and Sumeet Singh for causing death by negligence. The accused were reportedly absconding.

Over 35 bikes were said to be stored in the cellar. Police noticed some LPG cylinders, too, in the vicinity.

The DCP said that all eight died inhaling the toxic air and coming in contact with the hot fumes.

“Some guests managed to jump from the windows, off the parapets of their rooms and survived. Those undergoing treatment in the hospitals are out of danger,” Deepthi said.

The hotel, running in a five-storey building has 25 rooms, with 22 guests checked in on Monday night.

“The fire and electricity department officials would also conduct an investigation. Based on their report, we will file a charge-sheet under appropriate sections for suitable punishment for the culprits,” the DCP said.

Some of the deceased were identified as from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Vijayawada.

Soon after the fire broke out, few locals, with the police’s help rushed to volunteer in rescue work, and helped avoid a situation with more casualties.