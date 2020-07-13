First US direct fund to Tibetan Govt-in-Exile in India may rile up China

The United States has for the first time directly provided funds to the Tibetan Government-in-Exile based in India, a move likely to rile up China.

The US Agency for International Development or the USAID has committed to providing nearly $ 1 million to the Social and Resources Development Fund (SARD Fund)—a non-profit organisation set up by the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (TGiE), formally known as Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and based at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

This is the first time any US government agency has provided funds directly to the TGiE, signalling a subtle move by President Donald Trump’s administration towards acknowledging a political entity spearheading the campaign against China’s occupation of and continued rule over Tibet around the world.

“This funding signifies the US government’s support to the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan community,” Kaydor Aukatsang, the Director of the SARD Fund of the CTA, told the DH on Monday.

The Dalai Lama set up the CTA on April 29, 1959, just a few weeks after he escaped from Tibet and arrived in India. The CTA calls itself the “continuation of the government of independent Tibet”.

Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama and the CTA of running a separatist campaign against China. Though New Delhi publicly maintains that the Dalai Lama was an honoured guest of India, it never formally acknowledged the CTA as the exiled government of the erstwhile independent Tibet. China has always objected to India’s tacit support to the CTA and often demanded its closure.

The CTA set up the SARD Fund in 1997 to help mobilise resources and support development efforts of Tibetans living in South Asia. The Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India allowed it “to receive any amount of donations and foreign contribution for relief and development purposes”.

The funding was an acknowledgement of “the capacity of the SARD as an international development agency to receive and manage such assistance”, said Aukatsang.

The US has been slamming China over the past few weeks for its military aggression. The Trump administration also imposed visa restrictions on some Chinese officials and the Communist Party of China in accordance with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018.