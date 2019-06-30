Fishermen who helped in Ker floods inducted into police

As many as 177 persons from coastal areas of Kerala, including many fishermen who took part in rescue operations during the floods and Ockhi as well as their relatives, are now part of Kerala police.

The 177 fishermen, including five women, were inducted as coastal police wardens under the coastal police wing of Kerala Police. After four months of rigorous training in rescue operations at sea, they passed out of the Kerala Police Academy in Thirussur district on Sunday.

It was following the active participation of fishermen in rescue operations during the devastating floods in Kerala last year and Ockhi cyclone in 2017 that the Left-Front government in Kerala decided to induct people from coastal areas to the coastal police as wardens.

Over 3000 youth applied for the job, of which 180 were selected through a rigorous selection process by a panel. They had to undergo eight physical tests, including swimming 50 metres by carrying a person on chest, swimming 300 metre at sea and balancing on a ball in the sea.

DIG (Training) Anoop Kuruvilla John said that the coastal wardens were given training in advanced rescue skills with the help of Coast Guard, Navy and Fire and Rescue Services. They were trained in survival techniques in the sea, life-raft boarding, operating high speed interceptor boats and carrying out joint operations.

Coastal police additional director general of police K Padmakumar said that they would be deployed at the coastal police stations across the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan, who was chief guest at the passing out parade ceremony, said that more persons from coastal areas would be inducted to the coastal police wing soon.