FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 5 pm on Thursday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 5 pm on Thursday. While it is not yet known what the FM will be speaking about, speculation is rife that she will announce the cabinet clearance for the bad bank proposal.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee to security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of resolution of bad loans, sources told PTI.
The cabinet on Wednesday announced major relief packages for telecom and auto sectors.
(With PTI inputs)
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit
This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth
What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?
Covid: How Indonesia's 'Super-isoman' is helping kids
Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories
$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan
E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago
Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases
DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman
How a DH employee made Test cricket's biggest decision