FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 5 pm on Thursday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 5 pm on Thursday. While it is not yet known what the FM will be speaking about, speculation is rife that she will announce the cabinet clearance for the bad bank proposal.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee to security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of resolution of bad loans, sources told PTI.

The cabinet on Wednesday announced major relief packages for telecom and auto sectors.

(With PTI inputs)

