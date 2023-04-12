Four Indian nationals killed in Nepal car accident

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 12 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four Indian nationals were killed and another person was seriously injured when their car plunged into a ravine in a remote region in Nepal's Bagmati province, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late Tuesday when the car with the five Indian nationals lost control and plunged some 500 metres off the road in Sindhuli district's Kamala Mai Municipality, along the Banepa Bardibas Highway, police said.

All four deceased were males, but their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The car, with a Bihar registration, was heading to Kathmandu from the east, and its fall resulted in the death of three people on the spot, District Police Office's Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Silwal was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Silwal said that one injured passenger, who was taken to the Sindhuli Hospital, died while undergoing treatment.

According to the report, the critically injured survivor was also rushed to the Dhulikhel Hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased could not be retrieved from the accident site, given the inaccessible geographical area.

"It takes over an hour to reach the accident site. So, there is trouble in taking out the bodies," Silwal was quoted as saying in the report.

He added that the Nepal Army's support had been sought to retrieve the bodies, and the team was heading to the site.

