From cycling to walking, migrants take all means to go back home

As COVID-19 situation mushrooms and economy slides, migrant workers from Mumbai and its larger metropolitan area continue to risk lives and go back homes.

The lucky ones managed to board the Shramik trains, many travelled in trucks and tempos in cramped conditions while some are cycling and walking. Over the last two days, several videos and photos of migrant workers and their families going back home has gone viral on social media.

People have been seen walking with small luggage along the tracks of Mumbai's suburban network and on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway, the two arterial roads of Mumbai.

"The Centre and all the state governments need to work out a solution that can be effectively implemented and with a pace," said Pankaj Jaiswal, the general secretary of Mumbai-based Uttar Pradesh Development Forum, who has been regularly corresponding with Centre, railways and state governments.

Veteran social and RTI activist Anil Galgali said that the Prime Minister's Office, Railway Ministry and State governments must ensure a workable solution. "Tickets must be online and the middlemen, brokers and so-called social workers need to be weeded out," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it is pathetic to see people walking on roads with small kids.

Last week, an autorickshaw driver form Mumbai, Jagdish Singh, and two others, travelled 1,800 kms to his village in Juanpur in Uttar Pradesh. "It took us three days to reach our hometown. On way, we saw several people walking. It was a difficult thing to be seen, people walking in summer," he told his acquaintance in Mumbai. He is under mandatory quarantine period.