From DDLJ to Chellam Sir: I&B Ministry's '#IndiaFightsCorona' Twitter handle uses pop culture references to spread awareness

"Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi... Par yaad rahe: Mask, sanitizer aur do gaz ki doori ka palan zaroor karna!" -- Sounds familiar, but not quite? This is Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue in the climax of Bollywood blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, but with a Covid-19 twist.
The Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has an exclusive Twitter handle for Covid-related updates called ‘#IndiaFightsCorona’, is now using pop culture references to spread awareness on the pandemic.
Recently, the page has been using references from popular Bollywood movies and OTT series to make people aware of the protocols of Covid-19, while tickling the funnybone.
To spread the message of the mandatory three-point rule -- sanitizing hands, wearing masks and social distancing -- of Covid-19, the handle shared the following tweet:
सिमरन: बाबूजी, मैंने वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज़ लगवा ली है, अब मुझे बाहर जाने दीजिये बाबूजी...
बाबूजी: जा सिमरन जा, जी ले अपनी ज़िन्दगी। पर ध्यान रहें, मास्क, हैंड सैनिटाइजर और 2 गज़ दूरी का पालन जरूर करना#LargestVaccinationDrive@MoRD_GOI @mopr_goi @PIBHindi pic.twitter.com/196fRQKWEI
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 15, 2021
Then, there is Roshesh Sarabhai from the legendary Sarabhai vs Sarabhai series sharing a poem, in his inimitable style, on Covid-19:
अगर बाहर का Task है ज़रूरी,
तो नाक और मुँह पर लगाना Mask है ज़रूरी,
किसी को आएं कोरोना के लक्षण,
तो डॉक्टर से करना Ask है ज़रूरी,
सफाई भी, दवाई भी, कड़ाई भी
जीतेंगे कोरोना से लड़ाई भी#Unite2FightCorona #StaySafe#We4Vaccine pic.twitter.com/8LwPu2Lxqu
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 14, 2021
Family Man Season 2's Chellam Sir, aka India's new 'Google', also did his part in spreading awareness on the ongoing vaccination drive in India:
Srikant: Chellam sir, Which vaccine should I take - #Covishield or #Covaxin? #ChellamSir: "Wrong question. All vaccines are safe. You should ask when to #GetVaccinated. The answer is, as soon as possible."#We4Vaccine #LargestVaccineDrive@BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/xcJte0KbFY
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 10, 2021
