From DDLJ to Chellam Sir: I&B Ministry's '#IndiaFightsCorona' Twitter handle uses pop culture references to spread awareness

"Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi... Par yaad rahe: Mask, sanitizer aur do gaz ki doori ka palan zaroor karna!" -- Sounds familiar, but not quite? This is Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue in the climax of Bollywood blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, but with a Covid-19 twist.

The Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has an exclusive Twitter handle for Covid-related updates called ‘#IndiaFightsCorona’, is now using pop culture references to spread awareness on the pandemic.

Recently, the page has been using references from popular Bollywood movies and OTT series to make people aware of the protocols of Covid-19, while tickling the funnybone.

To spread the message of the mandatory three-point rule -- sanitizing hands, wearing masks and social distancing -- of Covid-19, the handle shared the following tweet:

Then, there is Roshesh Sarabhai from the legendary Sarabhai vs Sarabhai series sharing a poem, in his inimitable style, on Covid-19:

Family Man Season 2's Chellam Sir, aka India's new 'Google', also did his part in spreading awareness on the ongoing vaccination drive in India: