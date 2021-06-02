From the Newsroom: 594 doctors died of Covid during second wave, says IMA

In your evening news brief, Delhi High Court slams government over vaccination; IMA reveals that 594 doctors succumbed to the virus during the second Covid-19 wave, and T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates.

Here is the top news of June 2, 2021:

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour".

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to those who got the first jab, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday revealed that 594 doctors succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Delhi (107), followed by Bihar (96), and Uttar Pradesh (67).

This year's men's T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The move appears to have been prompted by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, although this was not mentioned directly in a statement issued by the global governing body.

Source: DHNS/ PTI