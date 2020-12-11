From the Newsroom: Bharatiya Kisan Union approaches SC challenging validity of farm laws

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Bharatiya Kisan Union has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of recently enacted three farm laws; Prakash Javdekar says India is not responsible for the problem of climate change; New Year celebrations in all public places and high streets like MG Road and Brigade Road banned; Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued the starkest warning yet that the UK could be out of the EU on January 1, 2021.

Here is the top news of December 11, 2020:

India is not responsible for the problem of climate change and is presently contributing only 6.8 per cent of global emissions, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

He said India is the only G20 nation to be in compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Addressing a press meet on the eve of 'Five years of Paris Agreement', the minister said India is "walking the talk" on climate change as it has already achieved 21 per cent of its target of reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35% by 2030.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a press conference here said that New Year celebrations in all public places and high streets like MG Road and Brigade Road are banned.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar added that BBMP will be asked to withdraw passes that have already been issued.

Bharatiya Kisan Union has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of recently enacted three farm laws, which has triggered massive farmers' protests at Delhi borders.

Farmers’ union president Bhanu Pratap Singh filed an intervention application in the PIL filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Any adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

"But people should not be too anxious. Remember there are a number of vaccine candidates coming online at the same time," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack.

According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital.

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued the starkest warning yet that the UK could be out of the EU on January 1, 2021, without a trade agreement in place as the two sides remain divided on key areas amidst last-ditch talks between the chief brexit negotiators.

After Johnson’s urgent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels failed to break the logjam over the European Union (EU) fishing rights in UK territorial waters as a non-member and competition rules for businesses, the Prime Minister admitted that a Sunday deadline for their next discussion does not hold out great promise.

