From the Newsroom: Delhi to set up plasma bank; Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 29 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 18:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

In today's episode, Delhi will set up a 'plasma bank' to fight Covid-19 within two days, Four militants attack Pakistan Stock Exchange building, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the results of the second pre-university and the SSLC results will be out by July last week and August first week and Congress launches "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" campaign across the country and Sonia Gandhi attacks the BJP government at the Centre for raising fuel prices 22 times since the lockdown.

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 