From the Newsroom: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be Assam CM; Delhi lockdown extended by one week

In your evening news brief, Himanta Biswa Sarma to be new Assam chief minister; lockdown in Delhi extended by one more week and Karnataka to commence vaccination of 18-44 age group from Monday.

After a week-long tussle, BJP on Sunday named senior minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former "dissident" in Congress, as the new Assam Chief Minister, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the party's face of identity politics in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sarma was named as the new CM in the legislature party meeting in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon. The incumbent CM Sonowal proposed Himanta's name hours after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Sarma, 52, had quit Congress after allegedly leading dissidence against Congress veteran and former CM Tarun Gogoi. Sarma's demand to be the next CM was reportedly rejected by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi then.

The Covid-19 lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one more week with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that metro trains will also not run during this period.

Delhi has been in lockdown since April 19 night even as the cases and positivity rate are on a decline, which Kejriwal attributed to the stringent measures taken in the past over a fortnight.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 cases and positivity rate came down in the last few days but there is no reason for giving leniency at this point. He said the positivity rate was around 35 per cent on April 26 but due to the lockdown, it has come down to around 23%

After launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18 to 44-years group ‘symbolically’ a few days ago, the state government on Sunday announced that the vaccination of the 18 to 44 age group will begin from Monday in Bengaluru.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted about the commencement of vaccination in various government-run hospitals of Bengaluru.

The minister in his tweet said, “Covid-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir CV Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS from Monday, May 10.”

Clarifying that no walk-ins will be allowed at any vaccination centres, Dr Sudhakar said, “Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on Co-win portal. All centres will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them.”