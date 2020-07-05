From the Newsroom: Vikas Dubey's aide arrested

From the Newsroom: Indian Academy of Sciences criticises ICMR, Vikas Dubey's aide arrested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 18:14 ist
Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey, after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur, Saturday, July 4, 2020. The encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (PTI Photo)

In today's episode, The Indian Academy of Sciences has strongly criticised the Indian Council of Medical Research's Covid-19 vaccine target, the main aide of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested, Kanye West to run for US presidency and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launches  Elyments App.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ICMR
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Healthcare
Uttar Pradesh
Police Raid
Kanpur
Kanye West
US Presidential Elections
US
Podcast
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 