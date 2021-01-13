From the Newsroom: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands Cabinet; Infosys clocks 16.6% growth in net profit

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded Cabinet; government approves procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force; IT major Infosys has clocked a growth of 16.6% in its net profit and Google says it would support Joe Biden's efforts to pass a new US immigration law.

Here is the top news of January 13, 2021:

The government has approved the procurement of 83 indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore. This Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said will be a "game-changer" for self-reliance in defence manufacturing in India.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting seven ministers.

This is the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government after 17 MLAs of the coalition partners revolted. The Cabinet is a mix of the old guard and newcomers from the Congress and the JDS.

IT major Infosys has clocked a growth of 16.6% in its net profit, outperforming its rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) yet again.

TCS had reported a 7% year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter end December 31 at Rs 8,701 crore.

Google said that it would support Joe Biden's efforts to pass a new US immigration law and would help cover application fees for immigrants seeking lawful work under a threatened government program.

It said it would pay for the application fees of about 500 young immigrants seeking employment under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.