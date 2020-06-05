From the Newsroom: Jio Platforms find 6th big investor

From the Newsroom: Reliance's Jio Platforms find 6th big investor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 18:39 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

On today's From the Newsroom, Reliance's Jio Platforms finds 6th big investor in Mubadal Investment Company.

Wuhan discharged its last 3 COVID-19 patients, Wuhan was the first epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launches Urban Forests program to improve urban green cover in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Podcast
China
Reliance Jio
Jio
Wuhan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Prakash Javadekar

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 