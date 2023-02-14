 FT Global MBA Ranking 2023: ISB's PGP course ranked India's top

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked number one in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023 released on Monday.

Alumni from the PGP Class of 2019 were surveyed on a multitude of criteria for this year's ranking.

The ranking saw ISB perform well on aspects such as salary percentage increase (#2), alumni network (#12), career progress (#28), and career services (#29).

“The standing reiterates ISB’s commitment to offering its PGP students a transformational year of learning. In keeping with its consistent performance over the years in these rankings, ISB is the only Indian B-school in the top 50 worldwide. It has been ranked 39 globally and at sixth position in Asia,” a statement from the prestigious B school said.

ISB is also ranked number one in India and 61 globally for research, “reinforcing its vision of being a research-led management institution.” Our research ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by faculty year on year, ISB officials said.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, said, “ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the School.”