Future Retail-Reliance merger: SC notice to Future Group on plea of Amazon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Future Group on an appeal of US e-commerce major Amazon against the January 5 order of the Delhi High Court staying the ongoing arbitration proceedings before an arbitral tribunal over Future Retail’s Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Future Group firms and listed the plea for hearing on February 23.

Also Read: SC rejects Amazon plea to submit written submission in Future case

The Delhi High Court on January 5 had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration which is going on before a three-member arbitral tribunal over the latter's Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance.

Amazon and the Future Group are engaged in the legal battle for over a year as the US major is opposing the merger of FRL with Reliance Retail.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: