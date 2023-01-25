G20 an ideal platform to find solutions to global warming and climate change, says President Murmu

In her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said G20 is an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to the "most pressing" problems, such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most.

Noting that India holds the presidency of the G20 this year, Murmu said the respect that the country has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities and responsibilities. She said the G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism. Under India's leadership, G20 will be able to enhance further its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order, she said.

Also read | Why is the 21-gun salute given on Republic Day?

Murmu said that the dilemma facing India is that the economic growth needed to lift more people out of poverty comes from fossil fuel. Underlining how the poor bear the brunt of global warming more than others, she said emerging economies need a helping hand from advanced nations in the form of technology transfer and financial support. The President stressed the need to modify lifestyles to leave behind the fragile planet for our children and turn to coarse grains like millet which are eco-friendly as they require less water to grow and yet provide high levels of nutrition, help conserve ecology and also improve health.

She said while much remained to be done to realise Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', the upliftment of all, encouraging progress has been made on the economic front, particularly in overcoming challenges after the outbreak of Covid-19. She said that India has been among the fastest-growing major economies, which has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the government.

The President noted the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, but also schemes and programmes that have included those on the margins with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, announced in March 2020 to ensure food security for all. "Further extending this assistance, the Government has announced that even during the year 2023, the beneficiaries will get their monthly ration free of cost.," she said. The President noted the government's efforts in implementing the New Education Policy with the objective of making "our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life", while also preparing learners for the 21st century challenges,

Murmu said the nation is grateful to B R Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape. "On this day, we should also remember the role of jurist B N Rau, who had prepared the initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in making of the constitution. We are proud of the fact that the members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," she said.