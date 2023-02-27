G20 presidency: Two-day Women20 inception meet in Aurangabad from February 27

The historic town of Aurangabad—now rechristened Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar—will play host to the W20 (Women 20), an official engagement group under the G20, and its two-day inception meeting in the town will start from Monday.

There are five priority areas of W20 under India’s presidency which include, women in entrepreneurship, women leadership at grassroots, bridging the gender digital divide, education & skill development and women & girls as change makers climate resilience action.

The inception meet will be followed by two other W20 international meets at Jaipur, Rajasthan on April 13 and 14 and at the W20 Summit in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, on June 15 and 16.

‘Pursuit of gender equality, equity and dignity for women-led development’ is the theme of the inception meeting and it envisages discussing, deliberating and developing a cogent strategy to target gender-related issues.

Also Read | Aurangabad, Osmanabad districts to be renamed too: Devendra Fadnavis

Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani will take part in the meet and will share her thoughts on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagat Kishanrao Karad, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Dr Gulden Turktan, founder chair of W20 and Uli Silalahi, chair of W20 Indonesia 2022, will also be present.

Various panel discussions during the meeting will deliberate on empowering women in nano, micro and start up enterprises; role of women as change makers in climate resilience action; creating an enabling ecosystem for women leaders at the grassroots; improving access through infrastructure and skill to bridge the gender digital divide; creating pathways for education, skill development and entrepreneurship; and on women- led development in India.

Unconventional women

The stories of unconventional women in India breaking barriers in different fields including in the Indian Navy, in grassroots entrepreneurship, etc, will also be shared with delegates.

In addition, the meeting will have cultural programmes and a visit to the heritage sites of Aurangabad, ancient Ellora caves to showcase the historical and cultural heritage of Maharashtra.