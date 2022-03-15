Gadkari 'dreams' of Delhi-Jaipur electric highway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the construction of an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur "is his dream."
Addressing an event, Gadkari said that so far, the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. "My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said.
Also Read — Gadkari lays foundation for five highway projects worth Rs 3,972 crore in Karnataka
The road transport and highways minister said his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry. Of this, Rs 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize