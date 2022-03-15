Gadkari 'dreams' of Delhi-Jaipur electric highway

The minister said that so far, the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 14:45 ist
The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari. Credit: DH File Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the construction of an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur "is his dream."

Addressing an event, Gadkari said that so far, the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. "My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said.          

The road transport and highways minister said his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry. Of this, Rs 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country. 

