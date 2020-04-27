Gehlot appeals to people to extend all help to migrants returning to Rajasthan

As Rajasthan prepares for the return of migrants stuck in other states due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to the people of the state to extend all help and give moral support to those returning home after “a very hard period”.

The Rajasthan government has deputed teams of senior officers to coordinate with other states on the return of migrants.

The Gehlot government had announced last week that migrant workers will be able to move out of Rajasthan or return to the state in a phased manner.

Migrant workers have not been able to return home due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These workers will be able to reach their home only after getting necessary permission from state governments concerned and proper arrangements.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, “After much effort by the state government, migrants of Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states. These people suffered a lot during the lockdown. Now when they return, it is our moral duty to take care of them, provide them with all help regarding food, medicines and quarantine facilities".

“My appeal to all is please give moral support to our brothers and sisters returning home after a very hard period. Following the culture of Rajasthan that we never leave our people in distress, take proper care of migrants,” he said.

Those wanting to return to Rajasthan will have to register on helpline number 18001806127, eMitra Rajasthan portal, e-Mitra mobile app or e-Mitra kiosk.

After registration, the Rajasthan government will obtain consent from state governments concerned.

The Rajasthan government is also making arrangements for the movement of migrants in the state. Those who have their own vehicles may come in their vehicles after obtaining permission.

Migrant workers will be kept in quarantine on return.