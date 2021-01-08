Goa projects to hit Kali Tiger Reserve: Study

The Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka will be severely impacted by the three central government projects proposed in and around Goa’s Mollem village and could impede tiger movement in the reserve area, a joint study conducted by 30 environmentalists has said.

The report, which has been compiled by environmentalists attached to research and scientific organisations, six of which are based in Karnataka, has also cautioned against erroneous impact assessment reports on the basis of which the three projects have been commissioned. The projects deal with the doubling of the South Western Railway track, expansion of NH4 and a power transmission line from Karnataka to Goa.

“These forests are an important part of a larger landscape that affords connectivity not only to other forests in Goa but also across the border to Kali (Dandeli-Anshi) Tiger Reserve in Karnataka,” the study says.

Environmentalists attached to Bengaluru-based National Institute of Advanced Studies and Azim Premji University among others have participated in the study.

According to the study, the power transmission line project alone also requires a diversion of 30.412 hectares of protected forests of Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. A total of 43,456 trees in Goa and 62,289 trees in Karnataka are expected to be axed to make way for the power project.

The environment clearance for the proposed expansion of NH4, the study said, was based on an environment impact assessment report, which was factually erroneous.

“The presence of the Bengal Tiger in the area is also not mentioned. The report states that no endangered species are found in the area, which is clearly misleading considering three endangered mammal species occur, including the tiger, dhole, and Indian pangolin,” the study says.

“It is noteworthy that the railway expansion will affect not only the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and national park but also the neighbouring Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka,” the study said, adding that the project would “fragment the only intact tiger and elephant population in the north-central Western Ghats”.

Activists as well as Opposition parties fear that the three projects are aimed at facilitating increased transportation of coal from Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust to the steel mills in Karnataka’s Bellary district and nearby areas.