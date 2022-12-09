Govt seeks nod for Rs 3.25 L cr net additional spending

Government seeks Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 3.25 lakh crore this fiscal

Approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 09 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

The Government on Friday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

