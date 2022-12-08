Government takes strong exception to NGO's ad seeking donation to eliminate malnutrition

The women and child development ministry has asked the state governments to take action against a campaign by an NGO asking for a donation of Rs 800 from people to eliminate malnutrition among tribal children.

The ministry said anganwadi services were already working on the matter and that the local administration should check and report such cases.

In a letter dated November 2, addressed to principal secretaries of states in charge of anganwadi services, the ministry sought to combat the campaign and said it has taken a “very serious view” of the matter and “strongly condemns” the “misleading advertisements” circulated by such NGOs.

The ministry had taken offence after seeing ads seeking donations from the NGO Save the Children. Ministry officials said the NGO had sent an apology in writing.

In a written response to DH, the NGO said they sent an unconditional apology in response to “the unintended message by our well-intentioned advertisement on tackling malnutrition may have communicated, vis-à-vis the notable success of the government’s initiatives on tackling malnutrition."

“Taking note of the government of India’s concerns, we have rapidly withdrawn the above said advertisement from all the media platforms and have taken steps to ensure that the same is not again placed in the public domain. Any queries and concerns expressed by the department on any of our initiatives deserve and get our fullest attention, and we make sure we bring ourselves in full compliance for an amicable resolution,” the NGO said.

The WCD had raised the issue of the NGO seeking money. “It is surprising that certain NGOs should attempt to raise money from citizens of the country for the cause of addressing malnutrition, which is already being vigorously pursued by the government at all levels,” the letter states.

The ministry also details the efforts by the anganwadi services under the Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi sections of the ministry’s schemes.