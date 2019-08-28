Govt constitutes GoM on Jammu and Kashmir

  Aug 28 2019, 13:51pm ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2019, 14:07pm ist
The GoM will suggest various development, economic and social steps to be taken for the two UTs which will come into existence on October 31, sources said. PTI file photo

The government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into Union Territories after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370.

Government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh are part of the group.

The GoM will suggest various development, economic and social steps to be taken for the two UTs which will come into existence on October 31, sources said.

