Govt decides to repeal farm laws: Sweets distributed at farmers' protest sites

Sweets were being distributed on Friday morning by several people at farmers' protest sites near Delhi's border areas on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

The day of announcement coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti which marks the birth anniversary of one of the most revered Sikh gurus.

Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the center of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

People celebrate at Ghazipur border with 'Jalebis' following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/pr6MgsQDmV — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Addressing the nation, he also insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

From the Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh to the Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana, people were seen distributing sweets, 'jalebis' at protest sites.

TV channels and news portals also aired visuals, showing men carrying sweets in baskets, and distributing it to people at protest sites.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Sikh community, every year celebrates the occasion with great reverence and festivities. Gurudwaras and public buildings and houses are lit up to mark the occasion.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Modi in his address, said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

Many farmers have been protesting and encamped at Delhi's borders since late November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.