Govt plans 'videsi PhD, desi college' scheme

The Centre is working on a proposal to grant scholarships to meritorious Indian students aspiring to pursue PhD at top 200 global universities. But there is a rider: They will have to come back and serve as teachers at the higher education institutions in the country for at least five years.

The new scheme is being formulated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to facilitate “permanent” return/migration of young Indian academicians/scholars under the age of 40. Under the ‘Prime Minister Academician Return’ scheme, such scholars will be offered teaching jobs at preferred Indian institutions.

The scheme, expected to be launched next year, will be open to Indian/Indian-origin PhDs and post-doctoral scholars from the top 200 universities of the world.

“They will be eligible for appropriate salary band at Indian institutions, one-time relocation cost, one-time research budget, with eligibility to apply for research top-ups for up to five years and apply for an expedited visa and expedited OCI (overseas Indian citizens) card,” a ministry official said.

Their spouses will be “assisted” in job search in India and “supported” in obtaining “an expedited visa”.

“Additional responsibilities of these academicians besides teaching will include mentoring at least one Indian PhD scholar/post-doctoral scholar every year and mentoring a geographically-proximate ATAL Tinkering Lab or ATAL Incubation Centre,” the official said.