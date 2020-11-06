Gujarat ACB nabs forest official in disproportionate assets case

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a range forest official (RFO) for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.68 crore over a period of 10 years, an official said on Friday.

Following a four-year-long probe, the ACB on Thursday arrested Nimesh Majmudar, currently posted as an RFO at Aranya Bhavan, Gujarat forest department's head office in Gandhinagar, a release issued by the ACB stated.

A case of disproportionate assets under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Majumdar in 2016 when he was serving as an RFO at Amirgadh in Banaskantha district.

According to the ACB, Majmudar's proportionate income was Rs 40.3 lakh, while the total expenditure or investment he made between 2005 and 2015 was Rs 2.08 crore.

The investigations have revealed that the accused had disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.68 crore, around 418 per cent in excess to his legal income, the release stated.