Gujarat wall collapse: PM Modi announces 2 lakh each to next of kin of those deceased

Gujarat wall collapse: Kin of deceased to get Rs 2 lakh

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Morbi district

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 15:37 ist
PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased.

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Morbi district on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Sagar Salt factory in the Halvad industrial area.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

Modi also announced that Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

