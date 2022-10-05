Gupkar model offers 'stones & guns', Modi's model brings development & employment, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Gupkar model offers "stones and guns" in hands of the youth, while PM Modi's model of governance brings development and employment.

Speaking at a rally in Baramulla, Shah said, "For the last 70 years, Mufti and company and Abdullah and sons were in power here but they didn't provide housing for the one lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these one lakh people between 2014-2022."

The home minister said that earlier Baramulla was a terrorist hotspot, but now it has become a tourism hotspot.

"An increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to the youth here," he said.

More to follow...