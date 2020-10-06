Hathras rape case live updates: Bhim Army chief Azad, 500 Cong workers charged with unlawful assembly

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that the outrage was part of an "international conspiracy" aimed at instigating sectarian violence and tarnishing the image of the state. The NCW sought a response from the UP DGP over the manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition. Stay tuned for updates.
4 people going to Hathras from Delhi arrested in Mathura, said to have PFI links: Cops
Four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, police said.
They said the four were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.
The four were in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar , Siddique of Malappuram ,Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur, the police said, adding their mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on peace and order, were seized.
The government on Monday dismissed as “unwarranted” the statement of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in New Delhi, Renata Dessallien, who cited the recent incidents at Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to point out that women from disadvantaged social groups were at greater risk of gender-based violence in India.
Students during a protest rally over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras (UP), in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Hathras case: Police register 19 FIRs, say attempts made to trigger caste conflict
Amid outrage over the alleged gang-rape and the death of a Dalit woman, Uttar Pradesh police have lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition.
Hathras case: ED may file money laundering case to probe use of illegal funds to trigger caste-based protests
The Enforcement Directorate may soon register a money laundering case to probe if dubious funds were used for allegedly fuelling caste-based protests in the wake of the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, officials said on Monday.
OPINION | Deep rot of a lawless state
The overwhelming feeling that comes to mind about the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh administration has handled the alleged rape and barbaric murder of a Dalit girl by her upper caste neighbours in Hathras, and the way the ruling party has responded to the unfolding sordid events, is like that of an occupation force that is at war with the people of India. Long lost are ideas of decency, fairness and at least the modicum of, at least the pretense of, adhering to the rule book and norms that are accepted and understood by all sides in a nation that got its freedom way back in 1947.
