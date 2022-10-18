HC denies bail to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on the plea.

Khalid had argued that neither did he have a “criminal role” in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any “conspiratorial connect” with the other accused in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

