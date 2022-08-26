Here's how to order food online from IRCTC's Zoop WhatsApp chatbot on your train

AI-based conversational service provider Jio Haptik Technologies and Zoop, an IRCTC partner for food delivery on trains, have come together to enable railway passengers to satiate their hunger during train journeys with a WhatsApp chatbot.

The WhatsApp-based self-service food delivery platform will allow passengers to place food orders at selected restaurants at planned train stops and get their deliveries straight to their seats. To order food, travellers can use their PNR numbers.

Here's how you can order your food using Zoop chatbot:

Step 1: Zoop's WhatsApp chatbot is available at +91 7042062070. After saving the number, you will get the chat inbox where you can make your food order request.

Step 2: The second step requires you to put your PNR number so that the chatbot can detect your seat number.

Step 3: The chatbot will then verify your details before proceeding to the next part, where you can order your food. In this step, you will also need to name the station where you would want the food delivered.

Step 4: Now all you have to do is select your favourite food from the restaurant options given in the app.

Step 5: Make online payment for your order.

Along with real-time order tracking, the chatbot also enables feedback and support options.