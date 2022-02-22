Hijab Row Live: Some students skip classes, exams over restrictions on headscarf

In view of the hijab controversy, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions till March 8. The prohibitory orders were earlier issued for two weeks, till February 22. Protests and agitations continue in a few places of the state over the hijab row.
Hijab row: Some students skip classes, exams
Hijab row continued to spark off protests by some girls in parts of the state on Monday. Many girls chose not to attend classes, SSLC preparatory exams, PU and degree practical examinations in schools and colleges.
Religious practice will have to be essential to faith: Government tells High Court
Resuming his arguments before the three-judge full bench on petitions pertaining to the Hijab controversy, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi claimed that the petitioners have not placed any material to establish their claim that wearing of Hijabis an essential religious practice in Islam.
In view of the hijab controversy, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions till March 8.
