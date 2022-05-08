Home ministry grants security clearance to Jet Airways

Jet Airways is inching towards relaunching commercial flight services with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granting it security clearance.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sent a letter to the airline now promotef by Jalan-Kalrock consortium informing about the grant of security clearance.

The airline was earlier owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17 in 2019.

It is "directed to refer to your application… to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs", the letter to the airline said.

On May 5, the airline conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.

The test flight was conducted to prove to Directorate General of Civil Aviation that the aircraft and its components are operating normally.

The airline will now have to conduct proving flights after which the DGCA will grant the air operator certificate.

Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board, officials said.