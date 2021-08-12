Home Secretary Bhalla gets one-year extension in service

Government on Thursday extended the tenure of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla by one year.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was to complete his two-year tenure as Home Secretary on August 22.

Though the post of Home Secretary has a fixed tenure of two years, the same was not mentioned while appointing Bhalla to the post on August 22, 2019.

Government had extended Bhalla's tenure till August 22, 2021 in October last year to ensure that he continued in the post beyond November 30, 2020, the date of his superannuation after attainment of the retirement age of 60 years.

On Thursday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond the present tenure till August 22, 2021.