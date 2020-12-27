New farm laws will snatch away farmers' land: Kejriwal

I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Farmers are protesting for their survival, he said after visit the protesters for the second time

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 19:51 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival.

In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Kejriwal said, "I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are."

Kejriwal, who had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 7, was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws," he said.

Also read: Kejriwal ignores Manoj Tiwari invite on farm laws; BJP leaders repeat request

Sisodia told the protesting farmers, "We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum."

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

Besides Singhu, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are also protesting at various other border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Arvind Kerjriwal
Farm Bills
Protests
Delhi

What's Brewing

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

 