Identify patients early, step up testing: Centre as India sees 11k jump in single-day COVID-19 cases

As India added 11,265 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the Centre on Monday asked top officers of 38 districts, including Mandya and Yadgir, to assume a leadership role in proactively managing the hotspots and stepping up door-to-door surveys to identify patients at an early stage.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan also asked the top officers, which also included municipal commissioners of 45 municipalities from the 38 districts across 10 states, to ensure prompt COVID-19 tests and effective clinical management of patients to reduce the fatalities due to the infectious disease.

The directives from the Centre’s top healthcare officer came on a day India’s COVID-19 count touched 2,57,983 cases and the death toll crossed the 7,000 mark to settle at 7,186.

According to the Health Ministry, 9,983 new cases were reported from across the country as of Monday morning taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,56,611. However, the ministry had not taken into account 1,282 fresh infections in the national capital, which if included, took the daily increase in COVID-19 cases to 11,265 and the nationwide tally to 2,57,983.

The 10 states – Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, J&K, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh – where these 45 municipalities are located, account for 1,76,634 cases or nearly 70 per cent of the nationwide patients.

Sudan asked the municipal authorities to take leadership roles and rally the entire municipal infrastructure for implementing containment measures that include constant house-to-house survey for timely detection of infections and clinical management to reduce the fatalities due to the disease.

She also suggested involving elected representatives in rural areas to ensure cooperation with district authorities for confidence building measures and timely access to health services.

Of the total 2,57,983 cases, 1,26,277 are active and under medical supervision whereas 1,24,430 persons have been cured and discharged.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate stood at 48.35%, as against a growth rate of 3.89 per cent.

India is now the fifth worst pandemic-hit country globally. The other top countries are the US (19,42,363), Brazil (6,91,758), Russia (4,67,073), the UK (2,87,621) according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.