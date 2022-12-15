'If you drink liquor, you will die': CM Nitish Kumar reiterates stand amid political slugfest over hooch tragedy

As the Opposition continued to target CM Nitish Kumar over hooch tragedy deaths in dry Bihar, the chief minister on Thursday reiterated that the liquor ban has benefitted several people.

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," he said.

The death toll in Saran hooch tragedy case rose to 39 on Thursday.

Kumar said that he has told officers to not nab the poor but the ones manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business in the state.

He added that the government is ready to give Rs 1 lakh to people to start their work. "We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," he said.

The chief minister said, "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us."

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool in the Assembly over the Saran liquor tragedy, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav also went on the offensive, attacking the BJP for remaining "silent" while being in power.

"The BJP has nothing to do with liquor ban in Bihar. Its leaders are only doing politics. They were silent when liquor tragedies happened during their tenure. Someone ask them about what they did when they were in power. What happened when liquor consignments were recovered from the house of minister under the BJP quota in NDA government? Do they have any answers?" he asked.