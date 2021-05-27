IMA files police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a complaint against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for committing offences under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) files police complaint against Yog Guru Ramdev for committing offences under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 with all other relevant provisions of law
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
The IMA and Ramdev have been involved in a heated spat since May 22, with the latter undermining the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers across the nation in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
The IMA had on Wednesday sent a defamation notice to the owner of Patanjali and sought a sedition case against him.
More to follow...
