IMA files police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:12 ist
Yoga guru baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a complaint against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for committing offences under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005. 

The IMA and Ramdev have been involved in a heated spat since May 22, with the latter undermining the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers across the nation in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMA had on Wednesday sent a defamation notice to the owner of Patanjali and sought a sedition case against him.

More to follow...

