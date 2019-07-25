Imran's remarks on terrorists a glaring admission: MEA

India on Thursday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks that 30,000-40,000 "armed people" who fought in Afghanistan or Kashmir were still in his country as a "glaring admission" and asserted that it is time for Islamabad to take credible and irreversible action against terrorists.

Khan, during his three-day US visit, admitted that about 30,000-40,000 "armed people", who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir, were in Pakistan and accused the previous governments of not telling the truth to the US about the militant groups operating in the country.

"It is a glaring admission by the Pakistani leadership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

It is time for Pakistan to take credible and irreversible action against terrorists, he said.

Kumar also played down the controversy over US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to meditate on the Kashmir issue, saying it is time to move on.

The MEA spokesperson asserted that India's relationship with US remains very strong.