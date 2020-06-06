In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 74

India's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed Italy's, the erstwhile epicentre of the virus. India now stands at #6 in the global count of coronavirus cases. As the country opens up its economy, under Unlock 1.0, anti-racist protests rock the US with expected impact to global economies. Meanwhile, empty roads start filling up with traffic again, people throng streets and Shramik trains continue to ferry migrants home, and witness the birth of babies. Delhi continues to face the problem of disposing dead bodies. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.