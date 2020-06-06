In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 74

India's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed Italy's, the erstwhile epicentre of the virus. India now stands at #6 in the global count of coronavirus cases. As the country opens up its economy, under Unlock 1.0, anti-racist protests rock the US with expected impact to global economies. Meanwhile, empty roads start filling up with traffic again, people throng streets and Shramik trains continue to ferry migrants home, and witness the birth of babies. Delhi continues to face the problem of disposing dead bodies. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a temple after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
A family rides on a bike along a street after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (AFP)
Girdhar Vyas, who claims to sport the longest moustache in the world, wears a face mask amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic, during the fifth phase of nationwide lockdown, in Bikaner. (PTI)
A shopkeeper (C) speaks with a customer after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in the old quarters of New Delhi (AFP)
Police try to stop members of Shiromani Akali Dal party and Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwala (SYFB) while they arrive to offer prayers, amid tight security and fears over the spread of the COVID-19, on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star
A street vendor selling sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) waits for customers after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (AFP)
Rickshaw drivers make their way along a street after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (AFP)