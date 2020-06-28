In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 94

India touched yet another high with the single-day spike in Covid-19 cases across the nation almost touching 20,000 on Saturday. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. With PM Modi asking the nation to be 'even more careful' during the unlock phase, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
Customers buy fruits from a roadside stall during Unlock 1.0, at Rohini in New Delhi, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
A rickshaw puller passes near closed shops after strict lockdown norms for weekends and public holidays were imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on June 28, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
Roadside vendors carry vegetables at a closed market amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 28, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall, at Chamata in Nalbari district, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Artists make idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh festival, in Karad, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of the traditional Kharchi Puja festival, in Agartala, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Kharchi Puja is one of the most important festivals of Tripura during which 14 deities are worshiped. Credit/PTI Photo
A hairstylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to Covid-19 pandemic, at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
A volunteer feeds a flock of birds near Besant Nagar beach during the ongoing total lockdown, in Chennai, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo