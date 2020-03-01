Incarcerated Gorakhpur doctor's wife apprehends threat to husband's life

The wife of Gorakhpur based doctor Kafeel Khan, who was currently in jail after he was slapped with National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly delivering an ''inflammatory speech'' regarding the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, on Sunday apprehended threat to her husband's life and sought security for him.

Shabista Khan, who was also a doctor, has shot off letters to the chief justice of the Allahabad high court, UP police chief and the state home secretary expressing her apprehension.

"My husband is being subjected to inhuman treatment and torture inside the jail," Shabista Khan said in the letter.

"Murders inside the prisons in the state have become a common thing now and I fear that my husband can also be murdered," she said claiming that her husband had told her about the threat.

She has asked the government to provide adequate security to Kafeel Khan, who was lodged in Mathura district jail.

Khan, who had been arrested in January from Mumbai after allegedly the speech at AMU, was granted bail by the court but minutes before his release the Uttar Pradesh government slapped the stringent NSA.

Khan was also an accused in the case of death of over 60 children owing to lack of oxygen at Gorakhpur Medical College three years back. He was arrested in that matter also and spent nine months in jail before being enlarged on bail.

Khan, who had been suspended after the tragedy, was given a clean chit by a state government-appointed panel, which conducted a probe into the tragedy.

At least 20 people were killed during violent protests against the CAA in different parts of UP in December.