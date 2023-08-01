Increase in organ transplants post Covid, Centre says

There has been an increase in organ transplants post COVID-19, according to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation data, presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

In 2023 so far, states and Union Territories reported 7,107 organ transplants.

In 2022, organ transplants reached 16,041 -- a 31 per cent annual increase from 2021, Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre organised the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Scientific Dialogue in February, attended by 519 participants.

Issues discussed at the event include the challenges and the way forward for kidney, liver, lung, heart and hand transplants, skin and eye banks and deceased donation programmes.

The discussions also included approaching emergency, paediatric and burn patients in the emergency department for organ donation and implementing triage.