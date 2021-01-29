India beefs up forces on de facto border with China

India beefs up forces on de facto border with China, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 13:28 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI.

India has strengthened military forces along its disputed Himalayan border with China, President Ram Nath Kovind told a joint session of parliament on Friday.

The neighbours' troops have been locked in a faceoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or de facto border, since last year, and several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have failed.

"My government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the country and is also vigilant," Kovind said in a speech outlining governance priorities for the year.

"Additional forces have also been deployed to protect India's sovereignty over the LAC."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
China
Line of Actual Control
Ram Nath Kovind
India-China border

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 