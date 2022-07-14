India-China trade up over $67 bn in first half of year

India-China trade goes up to over $67 billion in first half of the year

China's exports to India have gone up to $57.51 billion, up by 34.5 per cent last year while Indian exports to China fell to $9.57 billion

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Jul 14 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 00:39 ist

The India-China trade is on course to cross $100 billion for the second consecutive year as it has gone up to USD 67.08 billion in the first half of this year amid a big surge of Chinese exports, official trade data released here said on Wednesday.

China's exports to India have gone up to $57.51 billion, up by 34.5 per cent last year while Indian exports to China fell to $9.57 billion, a decline of 35.3 per cent compared to last year, according to the trade data released by China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The trade deficit at the half-year mark stood at $47.94 billion.

Last year, the India-China bilateral trade hit a record high of over $125 billion crossing the USD 100 billion mark in a year when the relations touched a new low due to a standoff by the militaries in Eastern Ladakh.

China's exports to India last year went up by 46.2 per cent to $97.52 billion while India’s exports to China grew by 34.2 per cent to $28.14 billion.

The trade deficit for India grew by $69.38 billion in 2021.

In May, China insisted that it is still India's biggest trade partner in 2021-22 as per its figures, referring to reports that the US has unseated it to take the top slot and attributed the “disparity” to different methods of calculating the trade volume by New Delhi and Beijing.

"According to the statistics of Chinese competent authorities, bilateral trade volume between China and India stood at USD 125.66 billion in 2021," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing when asked about reports of the US overtaking China to become the largest trade partner of India in 2021-22.

"China remains the largest trade partner of India and for the first time the bilateral trade exceeded $100 billion in 2021," Zhao said.

"The disparity in trade figures published by China and India is a result of different statistical measurement scales," he said.

Overall, China's foreign trade of goods jumped 9.4 per cent year-on-year to 19.8 trillion yuan (about USD 2.94 trillion) during the first half of the year, according to GAC data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India-China relations
India
China
India News
Exports

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 